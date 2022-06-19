WATCH BELOW: Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Daniel MacPherson reflect on their time on Neighbours at the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards

Nostalgia was heavy in the air as the nation watched the cast of the beloved Aussie soap Neighbours take to the TV WEEK Logie Awards red carpet one last time.

The cast of the Ramsay Street soap have been a staple at Australia's television industry awards for as long as we can remember, given that Neighbours began airing in 1985.

Sadly though, the show was axed earlier this year when Fremantle Media's major partner, the UK's Channel Five, decided to withdraw its partnership and ultimately stop funding the program.

After nearly 9000 episodes, the show will air a finale in August 1, 2022, which was filmed in recent weeks. The team at Neighbours are going all out for the production, going so far as to bring back Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan in their iconic roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson.

For now though, it's time to say goodbye to the cast as they take their final jaunt down the TV WEEK Logies red carpet.