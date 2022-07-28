David Clencie as Danny Ramsay. Fremantle

“In 2020 I did an article for a website called ‘Neighbours: The Perfect Blend’. In this q&a I was asked what were my thoughts as to where my character would be today,” David wrote on his Facebook page.

“I wrote that I thought he would’ve been very successful in business and still been very community minded and very loyal to his family, the Ramsays. I was then asked if I would ever make a return and if so what would be a storyline that could be good for a Danny Ramsay return,” he continued.

“A great story line idea I had was that Danny & Shane return to Ramsay St with the intention of buying Lassiters complex from the age-old family enemy Paul Robinson. And in turn, buy [number] 24, the Ramsay’s old home… I authored this idea on the Perfect Blend which is known and read by producers.

“Well, fast forward to the last week and the ending of the show after 37 years and the current regime have copied my idea to a tee with one difference, no Danny Ramsay,” David added.

The actor went on to say he felt he had been ‘completely shafted’ by the producers, whom he believes are “not nice people”.

“I believe I deserved better as an original cast member in 1985-1986 both at [Channel] 7 and [Channel] 10,” he wrote.

“When I approached them and offered my services for the ending they were so rude, arrogant, and disrespectful,” David said of the current team.

“What a nasty slap in the face that was to an original cast member and beggars belief, really.”

Neighbours is coming to an end after 37 years on air, with the final episode airing on July 28, 2022.

A lot of former cast members will be returning for the final episodes, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Delta Goodrem and Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

Margot Robbie will also be appearing via Zoom, given she was unable to return to Australia for filming given her commitments in Hollywood.