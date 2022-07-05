The finale has been brought forward to Thursday, July 28. Getty

"The history-making final episode of Australia's longest-running drama will be simulcast on 10 and 10 Peach on Thursday, July 28 at 7.30pm, in a gripping and emotional 90-minute finale."

The final week of Neighbours will include 90-minute episodes airing on 10Peach from Monday, July 25 to Wednesday, July 27 at 6.30pm, before the finale on Thursday.

"Favourites from the past return to Ramsay St to celebrate with our Erinsborough locals. In a massive homecoming there will be something for everyone spanning all generations of viewers from the opening scene in 1985," the network said.

"Don't miss an unmissable final week of Neighbours, which starts Monday, July 25."

The cast of Neighbours celebrated ahead of the show's finale. Getty

Meanwhile, British network Channel 5, which foots most of the production costs and airs Neighbours in the UK, has confirmed the soap's finale will air on Friday, July 29.

Channel 5 will air three full episodes that day. One episode will air in the soap's usual time slots of 1:45pm and then again at 6pm.

A double-length finale of the final two episodes will air primetime at 9pm for UK viewers.

Fans were left reeling after the shock announcement earlier this year that Neighbours was axed after Fremantle Media's major partner, Channel 5, decided to withdraw its partnership and ultimately stop funding the program.

WATCH: Neighbours' Jacinta Stapleton speaks with TV WEEK on the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards Red Carpet

The team at Neighbours are going all out for the production, going so far as to bring back Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan in their iconic roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson.

While fans will have to wait until July 28 to find out how Neighbours will end, executive producer Jason Herbison has promised he won't be blowing up Ramsay Street in a blaze of glory.

"I would never, ever blow it up," Jason told TV Blackbox. "The ending will be a celebration of the past and the present, with the door very much left open for a future.

"Ramsay Street is eternal and I like to think it will live on in the hearts and minds of the viewers, long after the final scene."

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.