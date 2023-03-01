During a commercial break, Natalie abruptly left the Sunrise set and when the show went back to air, Monique Wright - the Weekend Sunrise host - was suddenly sitting next to David ‘Kochie’ Koch and carried out Nat’s duties for the rest of the morning.

Next to no explanation for Nat’s sudden departure was given; Kochie just jokingly asked Monique when she first appeared, “What the hell are you doing here?” And Monique replied:

“Nat’s just scurried out and I happened to have been under the couch.”

After these jokes, Kochie did then clarify, “But breaking news, we’ve just received the call that Nat’s got an exclusive interview so she’s dashing to the airport as we speak.”

But Sunrise viewers were quick to wonder who Nat would be interviewing. Well, all has been revealed.