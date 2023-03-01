On Tuesday morning, Sunriseviewers were left confused when Natalie Barr suddenly left mid-show.
During a commercial break, Natalie abruptly left the Sunrise set and when the show went back to air, Monique Wright - the Weekend Sunrise host - was suddenly sitting next to David ‘Kochie’ Koch and carried out Nat’s duties for the rest of the morning.
Next to no explanation for Nat’s sudden departure was given; Kochie just jokingly asked Monique when she first appeared, “What the hell are you doing here?” And Monique replied:
“Nat’s just scurried out and I happened to have been under the couch.”
After these jokes, Kochie did then clarify, “But breaking news, we’ve just received the call that Nat’s got an exclusive interview so she’s dashing to the airport as we speak.”
But Sunrise viewers were quick to wonder who Nat would be interviewing. Well, all has been revealed.
Natalie Barr left Sunrise mid-show to interview the family of the late Olivia Newton-John, Chloe Lattanzi and John Easterling.
Nat took to Instagram to announce that she’d left Sunrise to interview Chloe Lattanzi and John Easterling - the family of the late Olivia Newton-John.
And the emotional interview aired on Sunrise this morning.
Nat asked how Chloe and John are dealing with the loss and Chloe, Olivia’s daughter, said, “My heart is broken in two. The other half is with my mama.”
But it wasn’t all sadness; Chloe and John - Olivia’s husband - managed to share some fun memories of the Grease star with Nat; for example, Chloe explained Olivia’s favourite colour was orange because it’s a “happy colour” and both Chloe and John agreed that behind the scenes, Olivia could be little bit naughty.
Chloe also announced that she would attend the Walk for Wellness - an annual 5km walk that raises funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre - this year on October 8.
Kochie commended Nat for the “lovely” interview and Nat just thanked Chloe and John on air for sitting down with her.