After reading out the letter she said, “keep trying kids, that’s the lesson here”. Seven

Natalie continued, “There was a pile of them, basically every television network, radio station and newspaper in the entire state of Western Australia rejected me, (although) I shouldn’t be saying that”.

Her co-host David Koch said, “what a great lesson”.

Nat started working at Channel 7 in 2008 and was announced as Sunrise co-host in March 2021.

Natalie’s mother Julie still lives in the family home where Nat grew up in Bunbury. She also discovered wedding photos and a pile of documents and family mementos.

Kochie was very pleased when Natalie was announced as co-host and shared his thoughts in a statement.

“Nat has been there every step of the way as we've evolved Sunrise over the past 18 years.

“Our viewers know Nat is way more than just a newsreader. For years she has always stepped up as a co-host, filling in for Sam and I, and spent much of last year leading our coverage of the COVID pandemic,” he said.