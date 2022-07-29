The judges this time around will be Manu Fieldel and Nigella Lawson. Seven

"Going to restaurants can be a treat, but for me, the true story of food is told through the cooking we do at home,” Nigella said of the new gig.

“So, to have the chance to champion home cooks and be given the intimate privilege of being invited into people’s homes to eat their food fills me with gratitude and excitement in equal measure!”

Nigella also spoke on her excitement to work with Manu.

“Although he’s a chef and I’m a home cook, the fact is we both just want to eat good food,” she said in a statement released by the Seven Network.

“I feel I’ve got a lot to learn from him, but just know we’ll have a lot of fun in the process. I can’t wait!”

Janelle and Monzir.

Channel Seven has also been teasing us with the new cast, revealing the home cook pairs two by two.

We’ve met father-daughter duo Alice and Peter, who work together in a family café, who have reiterated that to them, “food is family. Food is love”.

We’ve also been introduced to Janelle and Monzir, a loved-up couple who will draw on their combined Turkish/Cypriot and Sudanese heritage to create amazing food.

Thirdly, we can expect a little bit of drama from friends and colleagues Kate and Mary.

Kate and Mary.