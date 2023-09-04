Phillip Castleton

Any annoying habits you’ve learned about one another?

C: We have this campervan out the back where we shoot. Frenchie here [points to Manu] in between entree and main likes to have a little sleep. The hair and makeup team put a blanket around him, give him a pillow. He takes up the entire bed at the back. I have to sit at the table in the van, like a kid.

What about Colin?

M: He thinks I’m grumpy, I’m French, I’m not grumpy. (SHOUTING) I’M NOT GRUMPY, OK?

C: In the morning if he hasn’t had his coffee, he’s grumpy.

Is Nigella jealous she’s missing out on all this fun?

M: She’s a horrible woman.

C: She’s terrible.

M: I met her last year for the first time, I was in awe, she’s gorgeous. I loved working with her. It was Colin’s first time this year. Nigella’s doing her critique and Colin’s dribbling…

C: I’ve had a crush on Nigella all along. They say, “don’t meet your heroes you might get disappointed”, but she’s a legend. They said, “you can’t be Colin when you meet Nigella.”

M: You’ve got to be proper, she’s a lady.

C: After two days, Nigella’s like, “you’re exactly like me!” She’s great!

Who’s the better cook?

(Manu shoots hand up)

C: We’re different.

M: We complement each other and judge the same way because we have the same knowledge.

Would either of you consider doing any other reality shows?

M: We’d love to do a cooking show, travelling around in a van…

That’s just been done!

M: By who?

Adam Liaw and Poh Ling Yeow…

M: I’m talking about Manu and Colin for goodness’ sake!

C: Their show would be factual. Our show would just be funny.

M: Beer, booze and food. Boys’ weekend style.

Lastly, what do your families think of your fame?

M: They don’t care. It’s a job.

C: Quite embarrassing, I was told by my daughters. I got emotional in an episode and my daughter said, “oh cringe! My friends are going to see this!”