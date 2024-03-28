We couldn't be happier for Carly and Tresne. Instagram

While the news is undoubtedly happy, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the couple to conceive after their darling Poppy Grace passed away from leukemia in February 2023 at just 20 months old.

Battling through the IVF process and their grief together, Carly admitted that in the last 12 months, Tresne had undergone six rounds of IVF, a platelet-rich plasma treatment, and an additional fertility treatment in Mexico.

As for Carly, following a heartbreaking miscarriage in June last year, she underwent a second round of IVF.



"Between us we’ve managed to undergo 9 general anesthetics in the past 6 months," Carly divulged in the announcement post.

The couple have described the pregnancy as "something very positive." Instagram

To accompany the announcement post, the expectant mothers shared a compilation of clips of them having their first scan, to finding out the gender of 'baby Middleton.'

"This darling little boy is something very positive for us to look forward to," Carly wrote.

"We want to give this sweet little boy the best possible chance, and we know that our beautiful Poppy will be excitedly looking down on us with happiness dancing in her heart."

If this article raised any anguish for you please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.