Whilst initially "over the moon", and feeling like it was a "good sign" to find out they were expecting on such a special day, their joy was unexpectedly cut short.
"At the 11-week scan, we failed to find the baby's heartbeat. Watching the ultrasound machine scanning over Carly's belly, frantically looking for a heartbeat was devastating," Tresne continued, her words thick with emotion.
But despite struggling to find the words to account for their loss, the couple says they have found strength within each other, and from their darling daughter Poppy.
"Even though we have had this setback, we will push through and continue to rise up for our precious Poppy Grace."
"[She] showed us immense strength no matter what hurdle was thrown her way. We are channeling her resilience in dealing with this new set of challenges and hope she watches on, proud of her mums."
"We hope that one day, our daydream of a family will come true, that Poppy will have siblings and we will feel the unconditional love of children again."
"If this is your story also, we hope that your dream of a family will soon come true also."
If this article raised any anguish for you please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.