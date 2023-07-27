TRIGGER WARNING: This article makes mention of sensitive topics including miscarriage, cancer, and child death, and may be distressing for some readers.

Carly Saunders and Tresne Middleton from season five of My Kitchen Rules have taken to their Instagram to reveal that they have recently suffered a miscarriage.

The news comes just months after their one-year-old daughter Poppy tragically died from a rare type of leukemia in February of this year.

