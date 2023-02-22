Carly Saunders and Tresne Middleton competed on Season Five of My Kitchen Rules. Since their on-screen appearance in 2014, the Novocastrian couple welcomed their daughter Poppy to the world on June 2, 2021.

Unfortunately, not long after, their little bundle of joy was diagnosed with a rare type of leukemia.

WATCH: My Kitchen Rules stars Carly Saunders and Tresne Middleton announce their daughter's devastating passing. Article continues after video.