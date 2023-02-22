My Kitchen Rules' couple Carly and Tresne announce their daughter's passing at 20 months old
"True to form she fought tooth and nail until her final breath."
Carly Saunders and Tresne Middleton competed on Season Five of My Kitchen Rules. Since their on-screen appearance in 2014, the Novocastrian couple welcomed their daughter Poppy to the world on June 2, 2021.
Unfortunately, not long after, their little bundle of joy was diagnosed with a rare type of leukemia.
WATCH: My Kitchen Rules stars Carly Saunders and Tresne Middleton announce their daughter's devastating passing. Article continues after video.
Ever the fighter, Carly and Tresne’s Poppy Grace battled through chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants, and numerous other hospital treatments.
On February 16, 2023, the two mothers took to their Instagram to share the devasting news of their daughter’s passing.
"She had a heart of gold and she shone so brightly, oozing joy."
Instagram
“This morning we lost our precious baby Poppy Grace. True to form she fought tooth and nail until her final breath,” they wrote.
“Poppy showed us what it is to be grateful and happy with whatever cards you are dealt.”
"We have never experienced a love as all encompassing."
Instagram
Encouraging their followers to donate blood, platelets or plasma via The Poppy Grace Lifeblood Group, they hope to make the lives of other oncology kids and their parents better.
“We felt honoured to be her mums and we didn’t take a second of that for granted, not a second. She taught us so very much in her short 20 months and we have never experienced a love as all encompassing,” they said.