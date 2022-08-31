Seven

The entree brought the heat, with both teams feeling the stress of the competition.

Even though Janelle struggled to keep a cool head as she felt the time crunch, the NSW couple took the lead in the first course.

The second course saw Kate and Mary back on an even playing field after serving up an impressive salmon dish.

But Janelle and Monzir's perfectly cooked prawn dish made stiff competition.

Kate and Mary started the main course on rocky ground after the controversial choice to cook both individual lamb cutlets and whole racks of lamb but managed to present a well-loved dish.

Janelle and Monzir also impressed the judges and guests with their impressive beef and okra dish before the teams headed into the final round - desserts.

Kate and Mary started the dessert round one step behind after they forgot to pre-fill their pastry shells, but scraped through with a delicious lemon tart.

But it was close competition as Janelle and Monzir found their stride, serving up perfect baklava.

Ultimately, it was an extremely tight competition, but Monzir and Janelle walked away winners of MKR 2022 and $100,000 richer.

Fans had their money on loved-up couple Janelle and Monzir winning the show this year with Sportsbet odds sitting at $1.20 just hours before the finale, whilst Kate & Mary sat on $5.

The first place pick is usually spot-on when it comes to pre-recorded reality TV shows like MKR and this season it was spot on!

