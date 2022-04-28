The Iconic

Enjoy a family beach day

Who doesn’t love a beach day? Grab the family and head for the sand and waves with this colourful beach towel from The Iconic, currently for $99.

Hard To Find

Have a games day

If lockdown didn’t kill your desire to complete a puzzle, then a family games day is a perfect Mother’s Day activity with the fam. Try this wave design from Hard to Find, from $49.95.

Booktopia

Bake some sweet and savoury treats

Spend quality time with your kids through baking. From soft pretzels, to chewy brownies, you will make plenty of tasty creations with The Complete Baking Book For Young Chefs, for currently $34.40 at Booktopia.

Typo

Do some arts and crafts

Arts and crafts are everyone’s favourite and cathartic past-time – it’s therapeutic and fun all in one. Complete with a pre-printed canvas, a set of acrylic paints and two paint brushes, your family can unleash your inner artists with this Paint By Numbers, currently $10 from Typo.

Binge

A movie night

There’s nothing like a lazy Sunday. Grab some comfy clothes, snuggle up on the couch and enjoy your favourite family movies or TV shows with Binge.

Hard To Find

Enjoy a picnic

Soak up the sun with some fresh food and drinks surrounded by familial laughter and many memories to come. Get started with this picnic table from Hard To Find, for currently $69.95.

Ticketmaster

Head to a show

With live performances back in full swing, make the most of the arts by taking the family to a show. Check out ticketmaster to find out which show is right for you.