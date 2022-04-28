Enjoy a family beach day
Who doesn’t love a beach day? Grab the family and head for the sand and waves with this colourful beach towel from The Iconic, currently for $99.
Have a games day
If lockdown didn’t kill your desire to complete a puzzle, then a family games day is a perfect Mother’s Day activity with the fam. Try this wave design from Hard to Find, from $49.95.
Bake some sweet and savoury treats
Spend quality time with your kids through baking. From soft pretzels, to chewy brownies, you will make plenty of tasty creations with The Complete Baking Book For Young Chefs, for currently $34.40 at Booktopia.
Do some arts and crafts
Arts and crafts are everyone’s favourite and cathartic past-time – it’s therapeutic and fun all in one. Complete with a pre-printed canvas, a set of acrylic paints and two paint brushes, your family can unleash your inner artists with this Paint By Numbers, currently $10 from Typo.
A movie night
There’s nothing like a lazy Sunday. Grab some comfy clothes, snuggle up on the couch and enjoy your favourite family movies or TV shows with Binge.
Enjoy a picnic
Soak up the sun with some fresh food and drinks surrounded by familial laughter and many memories to come. Get started with this picnic table from Hard To Find, for currently $69.95.
Head to a show
With live performances back in full swing, make the most of the arts by taking the family to a show. Check out ticketmaster to find out which show is right for you.