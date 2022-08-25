Seven

"They told me it's not looking good. I had that anxious wait all night and the following day I got a phone call telling me I had breast cancer," she recalled.

Just days after her diagnosis, Rosie underwent surgery to have the cancer removed before she started six weeks of nightly radiation.

"I remember I had all candles lit up. I just kept praying to God all the time. I had everyone ringing me," she explained.

After her treatment, Rosie found out the cancer had not spread, sharing that she remembered, “walking out of the office and I cried and cried all day.”

“I said, ‘I'm crying because I feel so blessed, I feel like I'm one of the lucky ones.’"

Rosie also spoke with Refinery29 about her experience, telling the publication that, “being a breast cancer survivor, I've found life is too short not to take chances.'

“Doing this takes me out of my safe haven. I love to entertain and create, and I'm at my happiest when I'm doing that.”

Rosie competed with her niece Hayley in the cooking competition, sharing that their relationship had become stronger throughout her cancer battle.

Unfortunately, the aunty-niece duo were eliminated this week following their instant restaurant, which saw the team cook signature Italian dishes.

My Kitchen Rules airs 7.30pm Monday - Wednesday on Channel 7.

