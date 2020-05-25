Celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges has opened up about her life as a solo parent during the tumultuous COVID-19 isolation. Getty

She added: “I have never spent this much time at home! Ever! And I have personally enjoyed it. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had my moments – I’ve had a cry, I’ve had frustrations, I’ve been in my PJs way too much and I’ve felt lonely. But overall, I feel grateful to have gone through this.”

The former Biggest Loser trainer also shared some sage advice on how to get through this period while juggling work, children and practising self-care.

Michelle, who is mum to 4-year-old Axel, spoke to New Idea about the struggles of parenthood ahead of Big W’s launch of ‘Big Days at Home’. Instagram

“Give yourself a break. Give your inner child a hug. Breathe. Get some space if you can. Some sun. Some movement. And it’s OK to say no,” Michelle advises.

“My friend shared this with me this the other day − ‘No is a complete sentence’. In other words, sometimes it is just no. You do not have to explain the reason.”

While 2020 has been an extraordinarily difficult time for Michelle – and many other Australians – she says she’s grateful for the cherished moments she’s spent with Axel.

While 2020 has been an extraordinarily difficult time for Michelle – and many other Australians – she says she’s grateful for the cherished moments she’s spent with Axel. Instagram

“I’ve had so much more time with my son. And real quality time. Not rushing from A to B,” she says.

“I have also spoken to my family more than I ever have! I know I am not alone in saying this, and I honestly think it’s changed us all for the better.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out Now!