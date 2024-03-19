Friends and fans congratulated the two on their exciting new addition. Instagram

"I was born today 😀 ! My name is Winston Wolf Turnbull and I put Mum through a lot to get here today but she did so well…I’m proud of her for getting me here safely," one post said.

The 42-year-old was runner-up on the first season of The Bachelorette starring Sam Frost in 2015, before his comeback on the 2018 season of Bachelor in Paradise.

As for Charlotte, she is a model and beauty queen. According to her Instagram bio, she held the Miss Supercars title in 2016, Miss Hawaii Tropic in 2017, and was previously a Ms Galaxy Australia/Australasia in 2020-22

Michael and the Gold Coast beauty queen got engaged toward the end of October 2023, following their pregnancy announcement.

The two first debuted their romance around Christmas 2022 however it is unclear how long they have been an item.

Before Charlotte, Michael had public relationships with various women... from Sophie Monk to Tara Pavlovic to his engagement to Natasha Candyce in 2018, the star's love life has been publicly broadcast for years.