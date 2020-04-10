Pip and Michael were rumoured to have been dating for months. Instagram

After news of Michael and Pip's split broke, his ex-wife took to Instagram to share a cryptic message with fans.

"How is your Thursday going? What decisions do you make constantly every day to keep evolving, growing, changing and developing into an even better version of yourself?

"Do you give yourself time to embrace the day, be grateful for what life has given you, be thankful for the people around you and also a moment to pat yourself on the back and congratulate yourself for your achievements and how far you have come?

"Maybe now is the time to do just that."

Meanwhile, Kyly Clarke says she and her estranged husband, Michael Clarke, still talk every day following their marriage breakdown.

The couple are parents to four-year-old Kelsey Lee, which means they are still in regular contact.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Kylie said: “I’m taking each day as it comes.”

“It doesn’t seem that different because we see each other enough anyway and Kelsey Lee is our priority, which is really important.”

The glamour couple shocked fans when they announced their split in February after seven years of marriage.

Recently, the 38-year-old recently took to Instagram to show off her incredibly toned physique following the couple's split.

The mother-of-one was seen sporting an all-black workout outfit that showed off her incredibly ripped abs.

“Fuel the mind and feed it good energy,” she captioned the photo, adding: “Your fitness is 100% mental. Your body won’t go where your mind won’t push it.”

Fans were quick to praise Kyly on her incredible figure.

“You are in incredible shape, WOW!” said fan, while another added: “Joining a gym tomorrow.”

