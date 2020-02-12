Michael Clarke and Kyly Clarke

It is believed that they split FIVE months ago and Michael moved out of their $12 million manse in the eastern Sydney suburb of Vaucluse.

The cricketer is said to be now living at their $8million home on Bondi's beachfront.

In November 2018, Michael was snapped looking cosy with his pretty blonde assistant Sasha Armstrong aboard Anthony Bell’s luxury yacht – but the former captain’s wife Kyly was nowhere to be seen.

Sasha has worked as Michael’s assistant for a number of years and she appeared very close and friendly with her boss while enjoying her time aboard the vessel.

But the pair denied they were anything romantic going on.

A few weeks later, Kyle took to social media to reveal the secret of their marriage.

“Dates with you,” she captioned an Instagram snap of her and Michael smiling into the camera. “NEVER STOP DATING."