WATCH: Kyly Clarke reveals why she is keeping her last name as ‘Clarke’ despite split from Michael

Kyly Clarke says she and her estranged husband, Michael Clarke, still talk every day following their marriage breakdown.

The couple are parents to four-year-old Kelsey Lee, which means they are still in regular contact.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Kylie said: “I’m taking each day as it comes.”

“It doesn’t seem that different because we see each other enough anyway and Kelsey Lee is our priority, which is really important.”

The glamour couple shocked fans when they announced their split in February after seven years of marriage.