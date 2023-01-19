Cricket superstar Michael was previously married to Kyly Clarke for seven years. Getty

Cricket superstar Michael was previously married to Kyly Clarke for seven years, during which the pair became parents to daughter Kelsey Lee.

Upon news of their shock separation back in 2020, the couple issued a joint statement explaining they’d made the “difficult decision” but were separating “amicably”.

They added, “With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter.”

After confirming their separation, Michael moved out of the family's Vaucluse home, before Kyly and their five-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee later moved out and reportedly rented a $2 million property in Sydney's Bondi.

A close friend of the couple believes their marriage came under strain after Michael became increasingly focused on having a bigger family at a time when Kyly was attempting to build her career.

“Michael has always said he wanted a big family. He wants three kids at least. He is super close to his own sister but Kyly was not as keen,” the friend said. “He adores his daughter and would love nothing more than some more.”

“I’d like to have 10 more, I’d like a full cricket team,” he told the Daily Telegraph. “But I don’t think Kyly feels the same.”

Michael and Pip Edwards began dating after the Australian cricket star split from his wife, Kyly.

Rumours first surfaced that the pair were seeing each other in February 2020, shortly after Michael announced his split from wife of seven years, Kyly.

Although it's believed that Kyly and Michael actually ended their marriage in September, they didn't announce their separation until five months later.

After news of Michael's new love began circulating, the pair both denied they were more than friends.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Michael and Pip were spotted together on several occasions while taking a stroll together not far from their Bondi homes in Rose Bay in March.

According to The Daily Mail, the pair broke up because Michael "didn't like the media attention" in December 2021.

Michael Clarke and none other than Karl Stefanovic's sister-in-law, Jade Yarbrough officially debuted their relationship in August 2022 via Instagram.

Jade uploaded a snap of the former Australian cricket caption wrapping his arm around her as the couple explored the streets of Europe.

Whilst it had been previously reported that it was Today host Karl Stefanovic that was the match-maker by introducing his long-time pal to his wife's sister, Karl has stated he wasn't the one to play cupid.

He revealed how Clarke met the interior designer in an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"He had a friend who was his business partner, so they met and then got together," he explained.