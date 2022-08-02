Jade and Michael looked loved up as they explored the streets of Europe. Instagram

The pair reportedly jetted out to Europe two weeks ago after previously being introduced by Today host Karl.

Jade's new beau is also apparently friends with her business partner's husband, Travy Bacon.

It comes following whispers the pair were more than just friends after they were spotted together at Sydney airport.

Prior to his relationship with Jade, Michael Clarke was linked to P.E. Nation founder, Pip Edwards. The pair's romance reportedly fizzled back in February.

Michael was previously married to Kyly Clarke. Getty

Cricket superstar Michael was previously married to Kyly Clarke for seven years, during which the pair became parents to daughter Kelsey Lee.

Upon news of their shock separation back in 2020, the couple issued a joint statement explaining they’d made the “difficult decision” but were separating “amicably”.

They added, “With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter.”

After confirming their separation, Michael moved out of the family's Vaucluse home, before Kyly and their five-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee later moved out and reportedly rented a $2 million property in Sydney's Bondi.

WATCH: Michael Clarke breaks down on live TV over Shane Warne's death

A close friend of the couple believe their marriage came under strain after Michael became increasingly focused on having a bigger family at a time when Kyly was attempting to build her career.

“Michael has always said he wanted a big family. He wants three kids at least. He is super close to his own sister but Kyly was not as keen,” the friend said. “He adores his daughter and would love nothing more than some more.”

“I’d like to have 10 more, I’d like a full cricket team,” he told the Daily Telegraph. “But I don’t think Kyly feels the same.”

In early 2020, Kyly and Michael issued a joint statement, explaining they’d made the “difficult decision” but were separating “amicably”. Getty

The year before, however, Kyly said she hoped for a sibling for their daughter, but hinted Michael’s hectic work schedule was a stumbling block to their plans.

“He needs to be in the country first,” she said, adding, “But we both have siblings and we want Kelsey Lee to have one, I think it’s all in the timing.”