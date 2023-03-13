Has Michael Clarke won Jade Yarbrough back after the Noosa fight?
The heartache might all be worth it for Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough, who are said to be back on speaking terms after their infamous Noosa bust-up.
According to reports, Jade, the younger sister of Karl Stefanovic’s wife Jasmine, was reportedly seen leaving Michael’s home in Sydney’s Vaucluse on the morning of March 3 with wet hair and an overnight bag.
Michael, 41, was later spotted out and about with a massive grin on his face.
The pair went public with their romance last August. However, things hit the skids in January, when Jade, 30, accused Michael of cheating with his ex, Pip Edwards. The confrontation was filmed, with the footage showing Karl trying to break up the row.
Karl is still unforgiving towards his old mate and according to a source has ended their friendship for good.
It’s believed the final straw came for Karl, 48, after Michael returned to the airwaves shortly after the Noosa incident on his Big Sports Breakfast show.
Are Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough back together?
And while Michael was expected to man up and go into greater detail about the ugly stoush, he failed to deliver a single insight.
According to a source close to the pair, the silence has left Karl rightly furious.
“Karl’s very upset, and the shame this has brought to he and [wife] Jasmine’s families,” the source reveals to New Idea. “A lot of people in the industry expected Michael to front up that Monday morning and own it.”
Instead, the job fell to Michael’s co-host Gerard Middleton, who moved on pretty quickly after telling listeners:
“It is a private matter that Clarkey’s obviously been dealing with,” before adding, “a very, very private matter which unfortunately was made public”.