According to reports, Jade, the younger sister of Karl Stefanovic’s wife Jasmine, was reportedly seen leaving Michael’s home in Sydney’s Vaucluse on the morning of March 3 with wet hair and an overnight bag.

The heartache might all be worth it for Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough , who are said to be back on speaking terms after their infamous Noosa bust-up .

Michael, 41, was later spotted out and about with a massive grin on his face.

The pair went public with their romance last August. However, things hit the skids in January, when Jade, 30, accused Michael of cheating with his ex, Pip Edwards. The confrontation was filmed, with the footage showing Karl trying to break up the row.

Karl is still unforgiving towards his old mate and according to a source has ended their friendship for good.

It’s believed the final straw came for Karl, 48, after Michael returned to the airwaves shortly after the Noosa incident on his Big Sports Breakfast show.