In December 2017, less than 18 months after they first met, Meghan and Daryl's relationship went to the next level after Daryl proposed to Meghan on the eve of her 24th birthday.

"He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy!" she explained on Instagram at the time.

They two then got married equally a year later in an intimate backyard ceremony on the same day that Meghan celebrated her 25th birthday.

"It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. I got way more than I ever wished for," she told PEOPLE at the time.

Who are Meghan Trainor's kids?

On October 7th, 2020, Meghan and Daryl announced some exciting personal news - they were expecting their first child together!

Making the announcement on the Today Show, giving birth to a gorgeous baby boy - Riley - four months later on February 8th, 2021.

Initially, however, the experience of being first-time parents wasn't smooth sailing for the first-time parents.

Meghan referred to the birth as "traumatic", and revealed that given Riley was in a breech position, she had to have an emergency cesarean and that breathing issues led to a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for her newborn son.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Meghan shared how she saw a therapist following her son's birth, which led to her realising "how traumatic that all was, and how I was having PTSD at night when I would try to go to sleep," she said.

Two and a half years on, Meghan made the exciting announcement that she and Daryl were expecting baby number two: taking to Instagram to share the happy news.

"Baby #2 coming this summer," she captioned a photo of herself posing with her ultrasounds in January 2023.

Six months later, the hitmaker's second child came into the world.

"On July 1st (the 7-year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙," the 'Me Too' singer captioned a series of post-birth photos.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin-to-skin time! Thankyou to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us ❤️."