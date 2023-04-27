Meghan currently co hosts her own podcast alongside older brother Ryan. IMAGE: Instagram

Whilst it would be easy to assume that the pain stemmed from her husband’s *ahem* size, Meghan explained that she actually suffered from a debilitating condition known as vaginismus.

Defined as the involuntary tensing of the vaginal muscles during intercourse, the condition impacts roughly 20 percent of women and two percent of men, causing sufferers to experience painful sex.

Renowned Australian sexologist Chantelle Otten has said education and knowledge for females impacted by the condition were “rather absent.”

“You could have this condition and not even know it. This HAS to change if we want to raise a generation of well-informed girls and women who don’t fear their own body.”

This gorgeous family of three will soon be a family of four! Instagram

After welcoming her son Riley, who turned two in February this year, to the world, Meghan said it took her a “year” to be intimate again, telling Ryan that she “took so long to even consider having sex” before falling pregnant once more - with bubs due mid-2023.

“I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow’, like, to the point when….I had to ice myself after,” the US singer revealed.

She also said that she had “tried every angle” and that “getting on top” would be her “nightmare.”

Despite this, Meghan says she is hopeful that she will one day be a “star at sex” and is actively exploring ways to help with her pain, including transcendental meditation.

Often the condition is treated by seeing pelvic floor physiotherapists as well as undertaking sexual therapy for psychosocial concerns.

WATCH NOW: Meghan Trainor apologises for her comments on teachers. Article continues after video.

This isn’t the first time the 29-year-old has made headlines for her sex life after she was papped alongside Daryl in an erotic store in Thailand in 2019.

At the time Meghan did take to her Twitter to clarify the purchases were “for a friend.”

Sure Meghan, whatever you say!

Although, we don’t kink shame here…