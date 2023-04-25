Meghan Trainor offended teachers in a comment she made on her podcast. Instagram

This was the comment that fired up the internet, with teachers across the board coming out to respond to the offensive comment.

Due to the large amount of backlash the singer received, Meghan took to TikTok to post an apology video - one that has not been well received.

"I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific," she said.

"I had Trisha Paytas on the podcast and I knew her history with her teachers and I knew my husband's history with his teachers and I was bullied by some teachers so, in that moment, I got angry and said F teachers."

Meghan than continued saying she didn't mean this comment to all teachers and "they have the hardest jobs and they are the most underpaid".

She ended her video with the comment, "I'm so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad."