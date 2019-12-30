Loughran played a huge part in the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Instagram

Harry and Meghan are currently on a six-week hiatus from royal duties.

The royal couple along with their eight month old son Archie Harrison have been spotted in Vancouver Canada.

The new parents have reportedly spent their first Christmas as a family in a $14.1 million waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island.

The property is worth a whopping $14.1 million. Sotheby's

The home boasts eight-bedrooms, two beaches and views across the peninsula. Sotheby's

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is believed to be with the royals. Sotheby's

The former Suits actress’ mother Doria Ragland is also believed to be with the royals.

The stunning property is owned by a mystery millionaire and boasts eight-bedrooms, two beaches and views across the peninsula.