The cold encounter has apparently quashed any hopes that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will make amends with Kate and Wills any time soon.

However, according to an insider, Meghan may already be secretly plotting a Hollywood-style revenge against the entire royal family.

The insider reveals that Meghan is planning to tape a blockbuster movie about her time as a royal – with no topic off limits! “[T]his would be a huge pay day, as well as an opportunity to give an accurate account of her time as a royal,” the insider reveals.

“She plans to document the highs and Lows”

“Sure, she’ll have the chance to even some scores along the way, but this is more about Meghan finally gaining closure while proving to the world that she will not be silenced, intimidated, or told how to live her life by anyone – even the royal family.”

The news has come as a blow to Kate and William, who are said to be feeling blind-sided by Meghan’s decision to tell all in the film.

Indeed, there would be no shortage of drama in a movie about Harry and Meghan’s shock royal exit – with the insider saying that Meghan has kept “detailed private journals” about her time behind the palace walls.

The insider adds: “[A]nd there’s nothing to legally prevent her from documenting her time in Buckingham Palace.”

Meghan is believed to have already had actors coming in to audition for an early transcript of her film.

One expert said their interaction was frosty:“[Harry] says to Meghan: ‘He just said Hello Harry to me and that was it’."

This potential film exposé comes on the back of Vice Media’s recent announcement of their TV documentary special titled, Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown.

While it won’t include the couple themselves, it will feature exclusive interviews with palace insiders and royal experts – including William and Harry’s former butler.

It’s another potentially embarrassing blow for the royal family, with the soon-to-be-released documentary promising to confront “issues of race, prejudice, and obsession” surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from royal life.

Meghan and Harry want to focus on raising Archie.

To make matters worse for the royals, Diana’s former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, has warned the royal family that the couple could be planning a series of ‘revenge’ tell-alls that could include, tapes, interviews and books.

“There may be much to mock about Megxit but the joke will be on the Windsors if they underestimate the media blitz Meghan and Harry will soon be free to unleash,” he told The Times.

“Sussex revenge for perceived slights and injustices could be rapidly launched from American chat-show studios, and who will be surprised when ‘Meghan: Her True Story’ tops the Christmas bestsellers?”