The sensational Us Magazine cover that has people talking

However Us Weekly says the situation has hit home from the monarch.

‘She’s been tearfully admitting how sad it is that she’s missing out on all his milestones,’ their source adds.

‘The queen’s worst fear is that she may never see Archie again. She’s trying to stay optimistic about the situation and would never stoop to casting any aspersions on Meghan’s character,’ they continue.

And it’s not just the Queen who is not getting to see Archie either.

Meghan is going her own way with Harry

According to the publication Kate and William are also being told how ‘busy Archie is’ and George and Charlotte are reportedly begging to see their cousin.

And while Harry is supporting his wife, according to the source, he also feels torn.

‘He feels terrible about hurting his grandmother,’ adds the source.

But for Meghan, that is allegedly not important. ‘She never felt accepted by the royal family, so the fact that Archie won’t get to know them properly doesn’t faze her in the slightest.’