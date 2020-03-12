Getty

‘Elizabeth is devastated to see her family at war and blames Meghan. She doesn’t think the couple’s marriage can survive long-term — and wants Harry to get out now before Meghan breaks his heart.

‘But Harry is under Meghan’s spell,’ the source adds.

The Palace has yet to respond to the Enquirer’s outrageous allegations.

It’s been an awkward week for the British royals. Rumour has it that Meghan Markle has told her inner circle of friends that her recent visit to the UK with Harry is proof her decision to step down with Harry was the right thing to do.

A close confidant of the Duchess reportedly told Mail Online that Meghan told them her trip back to the UK has been “bittersweet” but also confirmation she and Harry made the right choice.

“There's no warmth between the family members and [Meghan] wants to raise Archie in a household that is filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs,” the confidant said.

“It's still weird to her that no one hugs and that everyone is so uptight, especially Kate. She said it's obvious that Kate and William do not approve of their choices and that you could cut the tension with a knife.”

The insider then referred to Meghan’s awkward confrontation with Kate, who barely even looked at her at the Queen’s Commonwealth Day procession at Westminster Abbey.

Unlike previous years, where both the Cambridges and Sussexes joined the royal procession, this year the couples were instead escorted to their respective seats.