Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world – and the Queen – last week, when they announced they were intending on stepping down as “senior royals”. Getty

“I see it how people don’t approve of [someone] going into the royal family and trying to change their system. But then again, Meghan and Harry are truly in love and want to live their lives,” Thomas said.

He went on to say that he doesn’t think the “blame” for Harry and Meghan’s shock departure should fall on anyone 100 per cent, with it being a “sign of the modern times”.

Thomas then told co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson that he believes Meghan will most likely return to acting after the adjustment period.

Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has opened up about his sister’s decision to quit the royal family, saying he understands why she made the choice to leave. Getty

“I think that’s going to be the end result… She’s obviously going to end up back in Hollywood,” he said.

Thomas then reflected on his childhood with Meghan, saying that she was “a wonderful little child”, who had a great upbringing and was always smiling and laughing.

He added that, despite her happy childhood, no one really knows why Meghan seemingly distanced herself from her family members as she got older.

“As soon as she went off to Toronto to be in that show Suits, she sort of became another person,” he said.

“I can definitely see that [she was embarrassed]. It’s the only conclusion I can come up with.

Thomas reflected on his childhood with Meghan, saying that she was “a wonderful little child”, who had a great upbringing and was always smiling and laughing. Getty

“She probably wanted to get as far away from Samantha as possible,” he added.

Thomas then told the radio hosts he thinks there may have been some jealously between Samantha and Meghan, which started when they were children.

“When Meghan was born, my father was assisting Samantha in her modelling career and her acting and was getting her on her way, and then Meghan was born and that took all of my father’s time,” he confessed.

“Every spare moment my father gave to Meghan and I think the jealousy and animosity arose then and there. She held a grudge from that day on.

“Everybody in the family has had a harder time getting along with Samantha,” he concluded.