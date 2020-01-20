Thomas Markle Junior admits he wasn’t surprised when news broke last week of Prince Harry and his stepsister Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Getty

“Ultimately, she wants to do what she wants to do and she doesn’t want to be told what to do. I think living under the palace rules and guidelines … it just probably caused a lot of problems with her life and with Harry.

“That’s how she is. It’s very possible that she just put her foot down and said [to Harry] I’m leaving – with or without you.”

Thomas, who shares the same father as the former Suits actress, admits he fears Meghan and Harry’s marriage is in jeopardy.

“Well, I hate to say I told you so but I called this one too. I knew this was going to happen and I hope that they actually have a mutual loving relationship. I know Harry loves her so I hope it’s mutual,” Thomas continues.

“You know, she has a track record of using people to get to higher places and then just leaving them so I just hope it really works out with Harry and she doesn’t break his heart.”

Thomas’ comments are sure to come as a blow for Meghan who has focused on philanthropic causes all her life and done a lot of good deeds for communities around the word.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea from his home in Oregon, US, Thomas says he always believed it was only a matter of time before it happened.

Thomas also went on to discuss how his father, Thomas Markle, is still struggling with his daughter’s shock decision and hopes she will finally reach out to him.

“I talked to him quite a bit about this and he is not happy. He’s disappointed in the fact that she would get this high in her life and just pretty much throw it all away. It’s definitely a lot easier for her to reach out to my father now.

“I mean, what does she do … she uses my father to get to where she is today, because if it wasn’t for my father she wouldn’t be there. And now she just walks into the royal family, gets her status, has a child, embeds herself in the royal family forever and then turns her back and walks away from that too,” he said.

