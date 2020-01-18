Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland is rallying around her daughter and her son-in-law following their bombshell announcement. Getty

The mother-of-one has been surrounded by her close inner circle following the bombshell announcement.



The 38-year-old was snapped picking up her friend Heather Dorak on Thursday at the Victoria International Airport.



The comments by Doria come days after Queen Elizabeth released a statement about her grandson and Meghan’s desire to live a “normal” life.





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step down as senior royals. ITV

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement read.



“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.



“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

Now a source has revealed that the former Suits’ stars mother “says Meghan is strong and will always be okay”. Getty

The statement continued: “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.



“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

Queen Elizabeth has released a statement about the royals couples plans to split their time between the UK and Canada. Getty



“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," she concluded.