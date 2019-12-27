Getty

A royal insider previously told the publication: “Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty.”

When Her Majesty apparently opened the cheeky little gift, her corgis were so amused by the toy’s appearance that they reportedly snatched it out of her royal hands.

“It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy,” the source said.

“She laughed and said, ‘they can keep my dogs company!’”

While Meghan’s clever choice of gift proved to be a treat with the Queen, she and Harry decided to skip this year’s gathering at the Sandringham Estate.

Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying a six-week hiatus from Royal life.

The royal couple were reportedly heading to the US to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, but were reportedly spotted in Canada last week.

Eyewitnesses shared details about what Harry and Meghan had been up to, after the royals were reportedly spotted taking time out on Vancouver Island.

Despite their whereabouts being narrowed down somewhat, the palace has still kept quiet on exactly how Harry and Meghan intend spend the remainder of their break.