"Horth Hill’s become a very popular place now," Bev shared with the publication. "And they jog around, so they’ve been seen."

Horth Hill Regional Park is a much-loved spot for hikers and runners in the region, with plenty of trails through the natural wilderness that are easy to navigate.

"It’s kind of exciting," Bev added of the royal pair's presence in the small town. "I hope everything goes fine for them. They’re breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best.”

But while Harry and Meghan tried to make a reservation at the Deep Cove Chalet, Bev revealed that they were turned away by her husband due to all the security that their booking would've entailed!

"Let them have their peace and quiet," said Bev, who just wants the royals to enjoy their time in the area.

"For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it."

Of Harry, Meghan and Archie's Canadian visit, the palace said that the decision to holiday there, rather than with the Queen at Sandringham, "reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both".

The statement continued:

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family."

"They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."

Prince Harry and Meghan have come under fire in recent days, accused by fans of photoshopping their family Christmas card.

In the adorable black and white photo, Harry and Meghan appear in the background, while little Archie takes centerstage.



“Check out Meghan’s face, it is Photoshopped. Her face is clear and everything else is blurred. Archie’s is also photo shopped,” said one royal follower.

But Meghan's close friend Janina Gavankar – who took the adorable family photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie Harrison – has taken to social media to clear up claims the image was doctored.

“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out,” the 39-year-old actress said via Twitter.