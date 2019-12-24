Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spared from losing their titles in the Brighton and Hove area, after an online petition that called for change was rejected by the local council. Getty

According to Express, removing Harry and Meghan’s titles, which were bestowed on them on their wedding day, would mean they could no longer use public funds, including property and vehicles.

Stripping them of their titles would also mean that they were no longer allowed to complete royal duties on behalf of the monarchy or represent Her Majesty at official events and ceremonies.

The ripple effect of the change would also have meant that little Archie wouldn’t be allowed to become a working royal and would most likely have to get a job elsewhere when he grew up.

The petition, which was launched by Charles Ross, a resident of Sussex, called for the young royals to be stripped of their titles: "Duke of Sussex" and "Duchess of Sussex". Getty

Speaking to the publication, founder of the British Monarchists Society, Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills, said the recent call for change was extremely disappointing.

“A Royal title does not necessarily give elevation to the person holding it, but more so to the area in which the title originates,” Thomas said.

“The lustre and rise of a titled Royal person gravitates equally along with the location which has given the name to the said royal title.

“Despite whatever feelings and true motives were behind Mr Ross’ attempt to enshrine himself the ‘republican hero of Sussex’, a title he would surely enjoy using, his efforts will be and continue to be in vain as long as there are people, and organisations such as the British Monarchists Society, that see, understand and realise the educated need for our beloved monarchy and cherished Crown,” he said.