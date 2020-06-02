Meghan Markle started off her illustrious television career as a “suitcase girl” on the American version of the game show Deal or No Deal.​ Getty

When asked who his number one pick would be, Bruno replied: “Obviously Meghan, she is here [in Los Angeles] now. She would be great.”

“It’d make her look accessible and funny – it’d be brilliant,” he added.

The Italian ballroom expert concluded by sending out a shout out to the Duchess, saying: “Meghan, if you’re watching this, please! We’d love you to do it!”

Industry insiders have reportedly urged the 38-year-old to seriously consider making her TV comeback on the next season of the hit show Dancing with the Stars. Getty

Bruno’s mission to get Meghan on the dancefloor comes after former Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel also appealed to her to consider reprising her role as a briefcase model.

Speaking to Star magazine, the 64-year-old host of American’s Got Talent reportedly said he’d love it if the Duchess would consider picking up her attaché for a good cause.

“I should reach out to her to do a one-model Deal or No Deal to raise money to fight this coronavirus pandemic,” Howie told the American publication.

Bruno Tonioli said that he would love to enlist the Duchess as a contestant on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. Extra

Howie, who hosted a charity version of the popular gameshow last year, said he’d love to revisit the idea again, saying: “I’d love to resurrect it and find a way to do more.”

Despite the TV host's keen interest in Meghan reprising her role, she has previously opened up about how the gig was nothing more than a steppingstone move.

Nevertheless, Howie went on to say that he hopes the charity-minded Duchess might consider revisiting the role – if only to help raise money for charity.