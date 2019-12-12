Meghan Markle’s Deal or No Deal briefcase is officially up for grabs to the highest bidder. Getty

“Original game show prop briefcase constructed from lightweight, deep drawn aluminum, with chromed handle, hinges and lock closure,” the item description states.

The listing also reveals the case was “distinguished” when Meghan Markle, who held it during season two, assumed the role of Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry.

“The briefcase was also featured previously with Donald Trump during his season one guest appearance, as advisor to a contestant who selected the case,” the listing adds.

Briefcase “24”, which the former model and actress held on the NBC game show between 2006 and 2007, has been listed in the upcoming Hollywood: A Collector’s Ransom auction. Getty

The description also states that, aside from some minor wear and tear, Meghan’s briefcase is in “fine condition”.

News of the upcoming auction comes after it was revealed Meghan was once forced to wear an extremely revealing Santa outfit for the show’s 2006 Christmas special.

In recently resurfaced photos from the episode, Meghan is seen wearing a short fur-lined red frock – which left little to the imagination – and a pair of glittering heels.

According to the listing, the case is an original game show prop, which has been listed at #783 and is expected to be sold for between $4,000 and $6,000. Getty

Several former models from the show have since spoken out about having to endure “freezing” conditions in the skimpy outfits and stand for hours in painful heels.

Tameka Jacobs, who worked alongside the future Duchess, told The Sun the strict game show conditions meant that it was difficult to be taken seriously as an actress.

“Meghan’s aspirations were to win an Oscar or be on Broadway, so if you’re in a mini dress, high heels, with your boobs taped together and pushed up when what you want to do is serious acting, then it’s tough,” Tameka said.