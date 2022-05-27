Meghan looked sombre as she paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Getty

The mother-of-two hung her head in sorrow as she walked around looking at the makeshift memorials for the victims. She was dressed casually in jeans, a white t-shirt, sneakers and a baseball cap.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly didn't speak to any press while in Uvalde, instead focusing on the victims who tragically lost their lives in yet another US mass shooting.

Whilst she was accompanied by a bodyguard as she paid her respects, Meghan's husband Prince Harry was not in attendance.

Meghan's visit comes three days after an 18-year-old gunman stormed Robb Elementary School wearing "tactical" body gear, killing 19 children - aged 9 and 10 - and two teachers, before being shot dead by police.

Meghan chose not to speak to the press while paying her respects. Getty

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Uvalde in the coming days to "hopefully bring some little comfort to the community."

"Jill and I will be travelling to Texas in the coming days to meet with the families and let them know we have a sense of their pain, and hopefully bring some little comfort to a community in shock, in grief and in trauma," he said in the wake of the devastating shooting.

"As a nation, I think we must all be there for them. And we must ask, when in God's name will we do what's needed to be done."

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.