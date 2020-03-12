Rumour has it that Meghan Markle has told her inner circle of friends that her recent visit to the UK with Harry is proof their decision to step down was the right thing to do. Getty

“It's still weird to her that no one hugs and that everyone is so uptight, especially Kate. She said it's obvious that Kate and William do not approve of their choices and that you could cut the tension with a knife.”

The insider then referred to Meghan’s awkward confrontation with Kate, who barely even looked at her at the Queen’s Commonwealth Day procession at Westminster Abbey.

Unlike previous years, where both the Cambridges and Sussexes joined the royal procession, this year the couples were instead escorted to their respective seats.

A close confidant of Meghan reportedly claimed that she told them her trip back to the UK has been “bittersweet” but also confirmation she and Harry made the right choice. Getty

Harry and Meghan were the first couple to be escorted to their seats in the second row, before Wills and Kate, who arrived a short time later and sat in the front row.

Video footage shows William and Kate taking their seats, as the Sussexes watch while chatting to Harry’s uncle Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

At one point, Meghan appears to say “hello” and attempts to wave to Wills and Kate, which appears to go unnoticed.

William then appears to acknowledge his brother and sister-in-law, as he looks across the chairs in their direction, however, Kate’s gaze is brief as she turns around and sits down.

Despite seemingly been snubbed, Meghan stunned in an emerald green caped dress by Emilia Wickstead, while Kate looked chic in burgundy Catherine Walker coat, according to Hello magazine.

The awkward interaction at the annual Commonwealth Service, which took place on Monday, marks Harry and Meghan’s last official engagement as senior royals.