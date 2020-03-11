Getty

February 2018

By February, the two couples are working together as they all attend the first Royal Foundation Forum.

The images of a pregnant Kate and a relaxed Meghan show all is fresh and happy between the soon-to-be sisters-in-law.

"Both Kate and Meghan are still showing relaxed body language. Kate also looks like she is happy with Meghan taking the limelight at this stage. Both are showing genuine smiles in this set of images," Carter told the publication of their body language in the photos.

June 2018

Harry and Meghan were married in May 2018, which seems to have been a turning point for the royals.

By June, it's clear things aren't as relaxed as they once were as the women are photographed at the Trooping the Colour.

Carter explained: "We see Kate holding herself very rigid in this image. We hold ourselves rigid when we are trying to contain any emotional leakages. She is conscious of not revealing how she really feels in this image."

As for Meghan, she said: "I think we see Meghan the actress, showing a posed, coy smile. She is portraying the image she wants to be captured..."

Walker agreed, and told the Daily Mail: "Now we are starting to see a difference. Whatever tension is building behind the scenes is starting to show.

"Kate is focusing clearly on her role and her eyes are fixed ahead – even though she knows how close Meghan is behind her. There is no attempt by Kate to tilt her body or head towards Meghan.

"Is Meghan trying to "edge her way in" by standing close to Kate and tilting her head submissively? Perhaps indicating that she is doing no wrong and wants to be seen in the right light."

December 2018

By Christmas, rumours of a royal rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges were rife.

Looking at the image of the couples as they walk to church together, they are putting on a united front, but the dynamic has clearly changed.

"Kate and Meghan are having a good go at portraying a friendly image although if you notice the spatial distance between them is not as close as the year before.

"The distance is showing us they are clearly not as close as they were. Both men look like they would rather be anywhere else but here," said Carter.

March 2019

At last year's Commonwealth Day service, the royals rift was especially evident as photos showed the couple's had drifted apart.

"Kate is holding herself very separate from the rest of the group and appears very rigid. Her face is in a neutral-set expression. Again, it looks like she is trying to contain her true feelings and she is very conscious of the spotlight," said Carter.

"However, Meghan is leaning in as if to show she is interested and part of the group but It's a social smile rather than a genuine smile of enjoyment."

March 2020

At the Commonwealth Day service the Sussexes farewell their royal life at their final engagement, but all is not well behind the scenes.

"Kate is holding herself very formally - she is clearly conscious of the world's spotlight on her I suspect and doesn't want to reveal anything about how she really feels - good or bad - that can be interpreted," Carter told the publication.

She added: "When we hold ourselves so rigidly it can be a sign of tension but I suspect it's because she is so conscious of the spotlight.

"Meghan is showing a very relaxed body language posture, almost like the weight of portraying anything other than who she is has gone. Her face is in a gentle genuine smile - she has what she wants and is comfortable."

