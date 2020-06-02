"Much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall." Supplied

The royal mum-of-one then added, "Quite honestly your race is part of what defines you. I think what shifts things is that the world really treats you based on how you look."

"Certain people don’t look at me and see me as a black woman or a biracial woman. They treat me differently I think than they would if they knew what I was mixed with and I think that is, I don’t know, it can be a struggle as much as it can be a good thing depending on the people that you’re dealing with."

Meghan then explained what it was like growing up in Los Angeles, and that it was only when she travelled away from her home that she saw the outdated attitudes of others.

Meghan with her mum Doria. Getty

"Leaving LA was sort of like leaving this bubble where I was used to everything and had been exposed to everything except for a close mindedness that I experienced when I travelled outside of where I was from," she shared.

Meghan said that leaving the comfort zone of her home opened her eyes to the mentality of the days when her grandfather moved the family from Cleveland to LA.

She even described how her black relatives would have to "go around the back" to get food and other essentials for the family.

"I thought that that was really isolated to those days that we were past and sadly they’re not," Meghan added.

Meghan's family were directly affected by racism in the US. Getty

Meghan, who is now a mum of one to one-year-old Archie, ended the video by looking to the future and her hopes for her children.

"I am really proud of my heritage on both sides, I'm really proud of where I've come from and where I'm going but I hope that by the time I have children that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it’s all about," Meghan said.

"Certainly it makes it a lot more beautiful and a lot more interesting."

"I hope that by the time I have children that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing." Instagram

Meghan, along with Prince Harry and Archie, are currently residing in Meghan's hometown of LA and are reportedly staying put inside a $27.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.

But a royal insider has told New Idea that the couple are constantly bickering and that Meghan isn't happy Harry isn't making an effort to kickstart their new life stateside.

“[S]he blames the fact that Harry is more than happy to be a homebody, playing with Archie and the dogs and generally taking a breather, when he should be networking and hustling on the phone or video calls 24/7 like she is."