Prince Harry (right) and Meghan Markle (left) have seemingly made it clear they are happy to keep their distance from the British royal family. Getty

Speaking to Globe, royal commentator Marlene Koenig reportedly weighed in the issue of Harry’s title, while discussing what would happen if he were to become a US citizen.

“There is no law preventing him being called Prince Harry,” Marlene reportedly said, referring to the worst case scenario of Her Majesty stripping the 36-year-old of his title.

The royal commentator then drew comparisons between Harry and the current Earl of Wharncliffe, an American who is also a British peer, which means he holds a title.

Experts doubt Queen Elizabeth (left) would ever strip her grandson of his regal title. Getty

Referring to the Earl, Marlene said: “I’m sure he doesn’t use his title in everyday life. But I’m sure there’s nothing stopping him from using it. It’s not against the law.”

The royal expert went on to say Harry could even choose to be referred to as the son of a Duke, given that his father Prince Charles is the Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothersay.

That said, a royal insider reportedly told the American publication that the mystique of Harry’s royal status will remain regardless of an official title.

Experts suggest Harry could choose to be referred to as the son of a Duke, given that his father Prince Charles (left) is the Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothersay. Getty

“Everyone knows the fairy dust [Harry and Meghan] bring to the table even if they don’t use the title when signing a business deal or when they show up at big event,” the source said.

And it appears this could be true, with the couple set to earn hundreds of millions of dollars from their Netflix and Spotify deals – not including exorbitant fees for their speaking gigs.

"Meghan and Harry are proud to have achieved this success all by themselves, and they couldn’t give a damn about the haters who still scoff at their success," a source told National Enquirer.