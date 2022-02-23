The royals made the most of a rare kid-free night out on a double date. Getty

The couples' children were nowhere in sight, suggesting the four royals were making the most of a rare kid-free night out.

Harry and Meghan's two young children, Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months, were likely left at their California home for the evening, where Meghan's mother Doria is believed to regularly babysit.

Meanwhile Eugenie and Jack's son August, who recently turned one, may have been there with his first cousins, or possibly back home in the UK in the care of nannies.

Harry was spotted with Eugenie at the Super Bowl. Getty

It's not the only similarities the two couples share either; both wed in 2018 at the same venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, and both couples now hold more minor royal roles.

In fact, this is one of the first times the Sussexes have been photographed with other members of the royal family since they stepped back in 2020.

It's the very first time for Meghan, who was unable to travel to the UK with Harry for his brief trips home in April and July of 2021.

Meanwhile, Harry was spotted at the Super Bowl with Eugenie last week, surprising other attendees and royal watchers as no one had even known Eugenie was in the US.

At the time it was thought that her husband Jack had stayed home in the UK with their son, but this latest outing shows he's in town too, and August may be as well.

As for why Eugenie and Jack would choose to visit the couple in the US, it's understood that the two couples have been close for years.

Meghan revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year that the duo were actually some of the first royals to know about her and Harry's romance in the early days of their relationship.

