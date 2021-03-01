As the video footage plays out, we see Harry (left) and Meghan (right) sitting on a bench in the garden across from Oprah. CBS

If we learn nothing else from the teaser it’s that the whole point of the Sussexes’ sit-down interview with Oprah is to be as candid as possible and tell things with brutal honesty.

As the video footage plays out, we see Harry and Meghan sitting on a bench in the garden across from Oprah, who is seemingly unfazed by asking the difficult questions.

"Were you silent or were you silenced?" Oprah asks Meghan, before adding: “I just want to make it clear to everybody. There is no subject that’s off limits.”

The video montage then cuts to another dramatic moment when Oprah presumably reiterates Meghan’s comments, saying: “Almost unsurvivable? Sounds like there was a breaking point.”

In another clip, the talk show queen says: “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here.”

Meanwhile, in a follow-up scene, Harry says: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself," presumably alluding to his late mother Princess Diana, whose photo flashes on-screen.

In a separate teaser video for the interview, which was shared on the CBS’ Instagram, we see Harry provide context to his previous comments in the first promo.

“For me, I’m just relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side,” the Duke tells Oprah, while sitting alongside Meghan.

A photo of Diana then flashes on the screen, before he adds: “I can’t begin to image what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago.”

He adds: “Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other,“ before Meghan chimes in: “Yeah.”

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah is set to air March 7 US time, while an Australian air date is yet to be announced.