The 90-minute sit-down will be “very candid”, according to E! News, because the Sussexes have “officially been released” from their royal duties. Our insider believes they even spoke about Prince Andrew’s alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

While Andrew was forced to step down from royal duties as investigations continue, he still has his patronages. Meanwhile, the Sussexes were stripped of theirs as part of the Megxit deal.

“Meghan hates Andrew and how the palace seems to be protecting him. She didn’t hold back, and Harry’s disgust at the double standard was evident. I don’t know if that will make the final cut though.”

It was first announced that the Sussexes would be sitting down with TV icon Oprah earlier in the month via a statement released by American TV network CBS.

The couple are to have an intimate chat with the talk show queen, which will air in the states on March 7.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” the statement read.

The official announcement stated that while the candid chat will mostly be between Oprah and Meghan, Harry will also join the pair later in the conversation.

The Duke of Sussex will contribute to the conversation about the Sussexes' plans for their expanding family and their “future hopes and dreams” in the US.

