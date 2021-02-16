Meghan Markle (right with Archie) and Prince Harry (left) have kept a relatively low profile in the US – aside from a few lucrative appearances – since stepping down as senior royals in 2020. Getty

On Monday, the network shared the announcement, which confirmed the couple will have an intimate chat with the talk show queen, which will air in the states on March 7.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” the statement read.

The official announcement stated that while the candid chat will mostly be between Oprah and Meghan, Harry will also join the pair later in the conversation.

The Sussexes have revealed they are going to sit down for a conversation with pal Oprah Winfrey (pictured) in March. Getty

The Duke of Sussex will contribute to the conversation about the Sussexes' plans for their expanding family and their “future hopes and dreams” in the US.

The royal revelation comes after the Sussexes announced they were pregnant with their second child on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess confirmed the news via their representatives, with a gorgeous picture of the pair in their backyard, smiling as Meghan lies in Harry's lap with her baby bump visibly beneath a flowy dress.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson confirmed to US publication People magazine.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," they added.

The stunning photo was reportedly taken by the couple's friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman, who captured the pic using an iPad.

"Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow," Misan captioned the snap, which she shared on her Instagram.