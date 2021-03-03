The countdown has officially begun until Harry (left) and Meghan’s (right) bombshell interview with Oprah airs this weekend. CBS

In the lead up to the tell-all premiere, British interior designer Benji Lewis, has explained how the Sussexes have styled their interview to portray a certain image for viewers at home.

Speaking to Femail, the interior designer and creator of Zoom That Room – an online interior design advisory service, broke down the key elements to Harry and Meghan’s interview milieu.

He said while on the surface it appears as though the Sussexes opted for an idyllic English country garden setting, there are elements that “foster trust” and “promote harmony”.

The bombshell interview, which will air in the US on Sunday, will show the Sussexes speaking candidly about their lives for the first time since stepping back as senior royals in 2020. CBS

“We’re channelling a kind of Highgrove that comes to the West Coast vibe. It’s chic and very cleverly crafted, slightly grand and yet not overly complicated,” Benji said.

Referring to the chic outdoor setting, which features a large round table in the centre of the scene, the expert suggested the couple have created a “circle of trust”.

“There’s a gentle formality about the scene I suppose but no hard edges, the round coffee table could have been square, but they rightly chose a circle. The circle of trust,” he said.

In the teaser, Oprah promised: “There is no subject that’s off limits.” CBS

The interior designer also made reference to the clever use of potted plants and foliage in the video, which he suggests create a “reassuring” and “trustworthy” ambience.

“The use of round potted plants indicates a soft boundary from the terrace to lawn. The shape of the round pots being echoed by the coffee table to create a sense of harmony. It’s a very gentle vibe they’ve created, reassuring, trustworthy and not confrontational,” he said.

The bombshell interview, which will air in the US on Sunday, will show the Sussexes speaking candidly about their lives for the first time since stepping back as senior royals in 2020.

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah is set to air March 7 US time, while an Australian air date is yet to be announced.