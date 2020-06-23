Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised on social media for using their old logo – complete with regal crown – despite saying they were quitting the royal family in March. Getty

"The impact of Covid-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world. However, it is in these difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails.”

The couple then praised StreetGames, which helps disadvantaged children get involved in sport, for lending a helping hand to Hubb Community Kitchen, which Meghan supports.

"We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organisations we champion and so deeply care about,” they added.

StreetGames later tweeted: “Wow! Thank you so much Harry and Meghan for your kind words and your continued support for StreetGames and the brilliant local organisations working to support their communities in these challenging times.”

While the heartfelt gesture was seemingly well received by all those involved, not everyone on social media was as complimentary about Meghan and Harry.

Several eagle-eyed royalists noticed that, despite only using their first names and abandoning their HRH titles, the Sussexes still included their former royal logo in the letter, which caused a stir.

“Why are they still using the Royal symbol,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“They need to take that crown out of that M logo,” another person added.

A third person simply wrote: “No royalty-no crown!”

Despite the backlash, several fans defended the pair, with one person writing: “No, she’s still royal, a Duchess and married to the son of a future king. There’s no reason for the coronet to be removed.”