Rumour has it Meghan, 38, is expecting her second child. Getty

The rumour intensified last week when Harry’s wife opted to video call community kitchen volunteers on the third anniversary of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire, and kept the camera focused on her from the shoulders up.

“She’s made sure to keep her stomach hidden as far back as May when she wore a loose denim shirt and plopped baby Archie on her lap to film his 1st birthday video,” says a source.

“Whispers have been going around ever since then. She has admitted they’ve been trying and ideally wanted another baby close in age to their son. Meghan and Harry have everything crossed for a little girl to complete their family, and sooner rather than later.”

While it appears the pair could soon have some very happy news to reveal, insiders tell New Idea that Harry’s family – including his brother and sister-in-law the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – may be the last to know.

“That’s no accident. Meghan likes the idea of announcing any baby news to the world all at the same time – after telling her mother [Doria Ragland] in person, of course,” says our insider.

Meghan reportedly admitted that she and Harry have been trying and ideally wanted another baby close in age to their son. Getty

“She knows exactly how that will look, having the Queen and two future kings finding out about it at the same time as an ordinary person, and that’s exactly how she likes it.

“It will be the ultimate message to the royal institution that they plan on living very much outside of its rules and regulations.

“This very American way of giving a symbolic middle finger is breaking Charles’ heart, in particular.”

Meanwhile, royals author Phil Dampier says the Queen would be devastated if she was not informed of the news first.

“She would expect to be kept fully informed and the first person told that Meghan is expecting again,” Phil explains, adding he believes Harry would do the right thing, even if it meant going against Meghan’s will.

News of another baby comes following reports Meghan’s mother Doria has moved in with her daughter and Harry. Getty

“Harry would make sure he tells the Queen as that is royal protocol and the fact they are living in LA doesn’t change that,” Phil continues.

“He would want to do the right thing, whatever Meghan says.

“Harry has been talking to the Queen by Zoom and on the phone.

“He misses her and his father dreadfully and the lockdown in LA must be a real test for the situation he has found himself in.”

News of another baby comes following reports Meghan’s mother Doria has moved in with her daughter and Harry.

“The fact Doria has moved in with them indicates they need her to look after Archie and prepare for a new arrival,” Phil concludes.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!