Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s proposed Archewell charity has been laden with drama ever since they first announced their intention to launch the initiative in April. Getty

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan’s ambitious project was reportedly given the red light due to a surprising oversight, which the pair seemingly forgot to take care of.

As it turns out, the major reason for the foundation being rejected was the fact that the Sussexes didn't sign their application.

What’s more, claims suggest the application was also "too vague" and Harry and Meghan didn’t pay all the fees required, which is why the trademark was roadblocked.

The Sussexes have been dealt another cruel blow, after it was reported their trademark application for the non-profit foundation has been rejected. Getty

Paperwork acquired by the British publication reportedly found several “errors” in Harry and Meghan's application, including a vague nature of the proposed charitable work.

The notice reportedly also listed a number of changes that need to be completed by the couple before August 22 - otherwise the application will become "abandoned".

Meghan and Harry have apparently been instructed to pay some additional fees, and also sign on the dotted line, in order to process their application, the notice stated.

Harry and Meghan’s ambitious project was reportedly given the red light due to a surprising oversight, which the pair seemingly forgot to take care of. Getty

The royal couple's most recent blunder comes after they made a crucial error in April, where they didn’t register the foundation’s name, which left them open to hackers.

As a result, enthusiastic fans who went online to search www.archewellfoundation.com were redirected to a YouTube video of Kanye West’s 2005 hit song Gold Digger.

The embarrassing stunt subsequently went viral, with plenty of amused fans taking to Twitter to comment on the embarrassing prank.