Prince Harry (right) and Duchess Meghan (left) have unveiled their very unique Christmas card for this year. Getty

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the original photo of the family was captured by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, at their Santa Barbara home earlier this month.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays," their rep revealed of the Christmas decorations and tree also in the picture.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the message on the card read.

In the snap, the couple's son Archie appears to have grown immeasurably since we last saw him during a sneak peek for his first birthday and it's clear he's taking after his tall parents!

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's 2020 Christmas card was released via the UK Mayhew animal welfare charity, of which Meghan is patron.

In the new image, Harry and Meghan are pictured with their 19-month-old son Archie and their two dogs, Guy and Pula. Instagram/@themayhew

Taking to Instagram, the organisation shared the card, along with the message: "We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex.

"The Duke and Duchess have also made a personal donation, helping us continue to be there for the dogs, cats and people in our community this winter and beyond.

"From all of us at Mayhew, two and four-legged, thank you and Merry Christmas," the message concluded.

According to the charity's website, Meghan shared a message, which confirmed she and Harry made a donation to the charity, which helps dogs and cats in need.

"This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us," Meghan, 39, explained.

Archie (pictured with Meghan) appears to have grown immeasurably since we last saw him during a sneak peek for his first birthday. Instagram

The charity also shared a message of thanks to Meghan for her ongoing support.

"We have been honoured to have the Duchess as our Patron since the beginning of 2019. She has a long background of championing animal welfare and we are very grateful to her for her ongoing support," they explained.

2020 has been a monumental year for the couple, who tied the knot in May 2018.

In January, they announced they were stepping back from their roles as full-time royals in a bid to become financially independent. They carried out their final royal duties in March before relocating to America.

They have since found a home in Montecito, Santa Barbara and have been living there since July.

The couple have a slew of exciting project in the pipeline, including a deal with Netflix, and their recently-announced upcoming podcast series with Spotify, called Archewell Audio.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.